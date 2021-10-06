Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard believes their poor start to the season is down to the number of players they signed over the summer.

Charlton Athletic delved into the transfer window to bring in 12 new faces in preparation for this campaign.



Sandgaard says it has taken a while for the new additions to gel together.

He has said, as per a report by the Evening Standard:

‘Taken a while to click’…

“A lot of it has to do with how many new players we brought in. We spent the last half of last season analysing what style of play we’d like to adopt because I think it was perfectly clear a year ago when I bought the club that there was [an attitude of] ‘You’re good footballers, just get on it with it’.

“If you look at the 12 players we ended up signing, most of them fit a new, much more fluid playing style rather than the long balls. It’s taken a while to click.”

He added: “The team’s got all the raw materials now. With that, he [Nigel Adkins] should be able to get results. Naturally it’s been difficult because it’s the first year and they’re not used to playing together.”

Tough start

Charlton have won just twice out of their opening 11 games of the season and find themselves in the relegation zone.

They go into this international break in good spirits though following their win over Fleetwood Town last Saturday.

The Addicks then made it back-to-back wins in all competitions following their 4-1 triumph over Southampton Under-21s in the EFL Trophy last night.

Takes time

Sandgaard puts their slow start to the campaign down to players getting used to each other but results will need to start following after the break otherwise the pressure will be on Adkins again.