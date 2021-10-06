Aldershot Town have snapped up Mikael Ndjoli following his departure from Barrow.

The National League side have decided to hand a contract to the forward, as announced by their official club website.

Ndjoli, who is 23-years-old, was released by Barrow at the end of last season.

He has since been weighing up his options as a free agent and has found a new home now.

Career to date

Ndjoli has had a well-travelled career so far and has been on the books of some big clubs.

He spent time in the academies at Tottenham Hotspur, Watford, Brentford and Millwall as a youngster.

Bournemouth swooped to sign him in 2016 and he spent five years with the Cherries.

Bournemouth spell

He never made a senior appearance for the Dorset club but was a regular for them at various youth levels.

They loaned him out to Kilmarnock, Gillingham and Motherwell to gain experience before he left in February this year on a permanent basis.



Barrow move

Barrow swooped to sign him following his exit from Bournemouth but his move to the Cumbrian side didn’t really work out.

He played just twice for the Bluebirds last season before they decided not to extend his contract at the end of June.

Ndjoli has been patient as he waited for a new club and has linked up with Aldershot now.