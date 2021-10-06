Sunderland won 2-1 away at Lincoln City in the Papa John’s Trophy last night.

Sunderland got off to a winning start of the Papa John’s Trophy last night as they look to defend their crown, winning away at last season’s play-off rivals Lincoln City.

Goals from Dan Neil and Stephen Wearne earned the win, with the former impressing on his return to the starting 11 – his goal in the opening two minutes came from range and set the Black Cats up for a positive night.

The 19-year-old featured just twice in League One last season but this time round, he’s already made nine league outings, scoring once and grabbing two assists.

He’s certainly got fans talking about him this season and he had them talking again last night with another keen performance added to his season tally.

See what these Sunderland fans had to say on Twitter about the youngster’s performance v Lincoln City:

Dan Neil is just so good. The technique for his passing is top notch 👌🏻 #SAFC — Daniel McGwinn (@DMcGwinn) October 5, 2021

Dan Neil has to be tied down to a long term deal ASAP 👏🙏🤞🏻 !! #SAFC — Shaun Middleton (@ShaunMiddleto66) October 5, 2021

If Dan Neil keeps progressing the way he is, I don’t think I’m exaggerating when I say he could be the best academy player we’ve ever produced. Lads absolutely mustard 👌 #safc — David Maughan (@Morny_89) October 5, 2021

Said it before. Dan Neil is easily the greatest footballer to step on planet earth. #SAFC — Jōsh (@iiEdz_) October 5, 2021

Great result for #SAFC tonight! Top performance from skipper Dan Neil, but especially pleased for the 659 fans who made that trip in appalling weather! #HawaytheFans #HawayTheLads — Danny G. (@dpgroves6) October 5, 2021

Canny win for what was essentially an U23 side! Dan Neil needs to be back in the first 11, just a class above #safc — Dan (@Dan1879_SAFC) October 5, 2021