Sunderland got off to a winning start of the Papa John’s Trophy last night as they look to defend their crown, winning away at last season’s play-off rivals Lincoln City.

Goals from Dan Neil and Stephen Wearne earned the win, with the former impressing on his return to the starting 11 – his goal in the opening two minutes came from range and set the Black Cats up for a positive night.

The 19-year-old featured just twice in League One last season but this time round, he’s already made nine league outings, scoring once and grabbing two assists.

He’s certainly got fans talking about him this season and he had them talking again last night with another keen performance added to his season tally.

