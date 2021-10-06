Newport County’s vacant managerial position is attracting a lot of interest.

Newport County are in the hunt for a new boss following the departure of Michael Flynn last week.

The Exiles have a big decision to make on the direction they want to take now.

Flynn was in charge at Rodney Parade for four years but cut ties with the League Two side last Friday.

Hatswell’s at the wheel…for now

Newport have played Wayne Hatswell in interim charge until a permanent successor is found.

He oversaw their 3-0 win over Scunthorpe United last time out and may well still be in the dugout for the game against Bradford City on Saturday.

Process underway

Sporting Director Darren Kelly is the man trusted to lead the process of finding a new manager.

He has commented, as per their official club website: “This is an attractive role given the success and profile of the Club over the previous few years.

“It is important that I undertake appropriate due diligence to ensure that the selection process arrives at correct decision in a timely manner.”



What now?

It is Hatswell’s job to keep Newport going on the pitch and they will be keen to make it back-to-back wins this weekend against Bradford.

The club will be eager to make sure they make the best appointment they can and it may take time to find the right candidate.

They are currently 12th in the league table and are two points off the Play-Offs at the moment.