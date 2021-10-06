Peterborough United chairman rules out move for released Cardiff City man Lee Tomlin
Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has ruled out a January swoop for released Cardiff City man, and former Posh midfielder Lee Tomlin.
Tomlin, 32, was released by Cardiff City this week. The Englishman who was a fan favourite among Cardiff City supporters had struggled terribly with injury over the past year-and-a-half, making just five league outings last time round.
Now a free agent, the former Peterborough United, Middlesbrough, Bournemouth, Bristol City and Nottingham Forest talisman will be in search of a new club. But MacAnthony has since confirmed that he won’t be bringing Tomlin back to Posh, saying on The Hard Truth podcast:
“Lee Tomlin is like a young son to me, I love him to bits, but we won’t be signing him.
“We’ve had great players from the past come back to the club and it hasn’t really worked out and anyway we have about six number 10s at the club already.
“Lee will get a good club in January. He’s too good for Leagues One and Two, but if someone offered him a three-year contract on good money he would be tempted.”
Tomlin has had something of a journeyman career so far, working his way up from the lower leagues to become a competent Championship player on his day. The 2019/20 season with Cardiff saw him feature 35 times in the Championship, scoring nine goals and grabbing 20 assists as he proved an asset to the Welsh club.
But persistent injuries have kept him out of the side since and his release, although it came as a shock, made sense.
Bluebirds fans will be hoping to see him back in the game soon but it all depends on his fitness – Tomlin remains a amble for any club looking into him but if he can find fitness, and find form once again, then he’d be a shrewd signing for most clubs in the EFL.