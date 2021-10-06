Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has ruled out a January swoop for released Cardiff City man, and former Posh midfielder Lee Tomlin.

Tomlin, 32, was released by Cardiff City this week. The Englishman who was a fan favourite among Cardiff City supporters had struggled terribly with injury over the past year-and-a-half, making just five league outings last time round.

Now a free agent, the former Peterborough United, Middlesbrough, Bournemouth, Bristol City and Nottingham Forest talisman will be in search of a new club. But MacAnthony has since confirmed that he won’t be bringing Tomlin back to Posh, saying on The Hard Truth podcast:

“Lee Tomlin is like a young son to me, I love him to bits, but we won’t be signing him.

“We’ve had great players from the past come back to the club and it hasn’t really worked out and anyway we have about six number 10s at the club already.