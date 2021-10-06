Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe is ‘very keen’ to further bolster his squad this winter.

Plymouth Argyle’s Director of Football, Neil Dewsnip, says the club are planning ahead for the January transfer window, as per a report by Plymouth Live.

The Pilgrims want to improve their ranks and fill in any gaps they have in.

They have a couple of positions they feel they can strengthen.

‘Never-ending process’…

Dewsnip has said: “It’s just a never-ending process. We have target players so we have ongoing discussions, myself and Ryan non-stop quite frankly.

“Ryan (Lowe) is very keen, as we all are, to continue to improve the squad and, ultimately, the starting 11 so if there are possibilities out there, and we obviously have one or two key positions that we feel we could strengthen further yet, then that’s where we are looking particularly.

“It’s a little bit too soon to get too excited but we are onto those issues as we speak.”

Season so far

Plymouth have made an excellent start to the season and are currently sat in 3rd place in League One.

They have have lost just once in 11 matches so far and have won and drawn five.

Ryan Lowe’s are two points off the top of the league and are in action this weekend against Burton Albion.

Summer recruitment

The Pilgrims were busy over the summer and ended up bringing in 10 new faces.

They may well be targeting more additions in January and it will be interesting to see what lies in store for them.