Sheffield United could reignite their interest in QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng should they fail to land Robin Olsen on a permanent deal from AS Roma, a report from Sheffield Star has suggested.

Dieng, 26, was linked with a move to Sheffield United over the summer.

The QPR stopper put in some heroic performances last time round to help QPR surge up the Championship table after New Year, having previously been linked with the likes of Arsenal and Leeds United.

Though it was the Blades who were considering the Senegalese stopper last summer. They eventually lost Aaron Ramsdale to Arsenal and brought in Olsen in a last-minute loan move from Italy, though a report from Sheffield Star predicts that it’ll be difficult for Sheffield United to lure Olsen back next season if they don’t get promoted.

The same report then goes on to suggest that Slavisa Jokanovic and his recruitment team will return their interest to Dieng, who was priced at £12million by the R’s during the summer.

Dieng has played every minute of QPR’s Championship campaign so far this season. But R’s fans will tell you that he’s not quite been at the level he was at last time round.

He’s struggled at times this season, keeping only three clean sheets in his 11 Championship outings so far and making a handful of costly errors which have helped hamper QPR’s form.

Though fans and seemingly Warburton still hold him in high regards, Sheffield United will no doubt have been watching over some of his performances this season and if he continues to put in some mixed ones then they could yet defer their interest in the stopper.