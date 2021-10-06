Portsmouth have loaned Jay Mingi to Maidenhead United.

Portsmouth have sent the youngster to non-league, as announced by their official club website.

Mingi, who is 20-years-old, was released by Charlton Athletic at the end of last season.

The Addicks decided not to extend his contract at the end of June and he subsequently became a free agent.

Read: Released Portsmouth striker finds new club

Loaned out

Portsmouth handed him a trial before eventually snapping him up last month.

The plan was to always loan him out and Maidenhead have now swooped in.

Pompey will hope the midfielder can pick up some valuable first-team experience in the National League.

He has joined the Magpies on a one-month loan and it will be interesting to see how he gets on there.

Career to date

Mingi rose up through the academy at West Ham United as a youngster but didn’t quite make the grade with the Hammers.

He subsequently switched to Charlton in 2019 and has spent the past two years on the books at the Valley.

Mingi made a couple of cup appearances for the Addicks last season but was shown the door this past summer.

Read: Charlton Athletic number two provides injury update on Diallang Jaiyesimi

New chapter

He is now on the move once again with his new side Portsmouth sending him to Maidenhead.

This is a good opportunity for him to get some game time and show what he can do at a decent level.