New York Red Bulls ‘may try’ and keep Stoke City loanee Tom Edwards, as detailed in a report by Stoke On Trent Live.

The right-back has impressed the MLS side since making the move there.

Edwards, who is 22-years-old, has made 22 appearances for the Red Bulls this season.

They are managed by former Barnsley boss, Gerhard Struber, and he has been full of praise for the ex-England youth international recently.

‘A machine’…

He has said: “Tom is a machine. When Tom goes out with injury normally he has something. He is a machine from England and normally he doesn’t feel pain.

“I don’t know what went on against Cincinnati, it was a surprise for me, but he will be 100 per cent ready for the weekend.”

Will they make a permanent move?

Stoke on Trent Live suggest that it isn’t beyond the realms of possibility that New York try and keep hold of him when his loan expires.

However, Edwards is still under contract at the Bet365 Stadium for another few years.

Career to date

He has been on the books at Stoke for his whole career to date and rose up through their academy.

The defender was a key player for the Potters at various youth levels before going on to make his first-team debut in a Premier League clash against Manchester City in 2017.

He has since gone on to play 51 times for the Staffordshire side in all competitions.

The full-back also had a loan spell away at Fleetwood Town in the last campaign before his move to America.