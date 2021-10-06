Charlton Athletic won 4-1 at home to Southampton’s U21 side in the Papa John’s Trophy last night.

Charlton Athletic made it two wins from two in the Papa John’s Trophy last night, and back-to-back wins in all competitions after a resounding 4-1 win over the Saints’ U21 side.

Jayden Stockley had scored twice before half-time with Ben Purrington adding a third in stoppage time to give the Addicks a 3-0 lead at the break.

Oliver Lancashire pulled one back in the second half but Stockley would complete his hat-trick late on to seal the win.

It was an impressive display from Charlton and second half substitute Corey Blackett-Taylor got fans talking last night with his impressive cameo.

He’s only signed on a short-term deal but plenty of Charlton fans want to see him handed a longer contract at the club and even more were impressed with his performance last night.

See what these Charlton Athletic fans had to say on Twitter about the 24-year-old:

Would be travesty if CBT isn't signed on a long term deal #cafc — London init geezer (@Miketyson2007) October 6, 2021

CBT is our best winger by far #cafc — Timmsi 🔴⚪ (@TheCharltonWay) October 5, 2021

CBT on the pitch for 7mins already created 3 chances for us to score. #cafc — Timmsi 🔴⚪ (@TheCharltonWay) October 5, 2021

CBT has been really lively since entering the fray, just seen another cross eventually cleared 🍕82'🍕 #cafc 3-1 #saintsu21 🍕 — Louis Mendez (@LouisMend) October 5, 2021

Blackett-Taylor is class, he really is. He just does the simple things so well, control, beat your man, good ball into the box, done deal. Get him signed up on a proper contract asap #cafc — FrenchAddick 🇫🇷 (@keepup98) October 5, 2021