Charlton Athletic threw Diallang Jaiyesimi back into their side for their EFL Trophy clash against Southampton Under-21s last night.

Charlton Athletic have left the winger out of their recent games in the league.

Jaiyesimi played an hour for the Addicks yesterday as they beat the Saints 4-1.

However, the 22-year-old was then substituted off with injury.

‘We’ll have to check in’…

Asked on the current situation, Charlton’s number two, Johnnie Jackson, has told their official club website: “I think he is okay; I don’t know, I’ll have to speak to the physios. He didn’t seem too concerned about it as he came off, obviously we’ll have to check in.

“DJ has found himself out of the side and out of the squad in the last few games so a showcase for him to go and prove us wrong if you like tonight.

“He’s given us a sort of selection headache if you like because he’s gone and done great in that hour that he’s on there.”

Good to get some minutes

Jaiyesimi will be pleased to have been handed a chance last night and will hope he has forced his way back into Nigel Adkins’ plans.

He played the first six games of the season but hasn’t been in the squad in the league since 11th September when the Addicks lost at home to Cheltenham Town.



Saints win

Charlton picked up another win last night after a hat-trick from Jayden Stockley and the other from Ben Purrington.

They gave players like Albie Morgan, George Dobson, Sean Clare and Charlie Kirk some more minutes as well.