Sheffield Wednesday made it two wins from two in the Papa John’s Trophy with a win away at League Two strugglers Mansfield Town last night.

Lewis Wing opened the scoring in the second half before Stephen Quinn put the Stags back on level terms, setting the stage for Florian Kamberi to score a 93rd minute winner for the Owls.

It was a mixed performance from Darren Moore’s side who’ve come under a lot of scrutiny of late, and several players have also faced individual criticism – none more so last night than Marvin Johnson.

The 30-year-old signed on a free over the summer and has now featured 10 times in all competitions for Wednesday, though he failed to impress the watching fans last night.

See what these Sheffield Wednesday fans had to say about Johnson’s performance last night: