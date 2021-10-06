Sheffield Wednesday beat Mansfield Town 2-1 in the Papa John’s Trophy last night.

Sheffield Wednesday made it two wins from two in the Papa John’s Trophy with a win away at League Two strugglers Mansfield Town last night.

Lewis Wing opened the scoring in the second half before Stephen Quinn put the Stags back on level terms, setting the stage for Florian Kamberi to score a 93rd minute winner for the Owls.

It was a mixed performance from Darren Moore’s side who’ve come under a lot of scrutiny of late, and several players have also faced individual criticism – none more so last night than Marvin Johnson.

The 30-year-old signed on a free over the summer and has now featured 10 times in all competitions for Wednesday, though he failed to impress the watching fans last night.

See what these Sheffield Wednesday fans had to say about Johnson’s performance last night:

Can someone please tell me how thats Johnson is starting every game he's worse than Morgan fox #swfc — Aaron Easton (@aaroneaston16) October 6, 2021

Brown should be over Johnson every day of the week #swfc — Josh Heath (@joshheath1998) October 5, 2021

Can we leave Marvin Johnson here? #swfc — Elliott Green (@elliott1301) October 5, 2021

Johnson can’t play LB so why move him to RB…. Great positioning for their goal!! 🙈🙈 seriously!! Don’t know what Moore Sees in this bloke #wawaw #swfc @swfc pic.twitter.com/gFdbzM6G8Q — WAWAW76 (@ndunne76) October 5, 2021

Imagine my shock that its Johnson who's out of position and at fault for that! #swfc — Wayne Jackson (@waynejackson84) October 5, 2021

Marvin Johnson and Florian Kamberi. Up there with Zigor Arnolde and Jacob Murphy in worst two to put Wednesday shirt on. #swfc — Mayo (@nugmanalex96) October 5, 2021