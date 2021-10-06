‘Don’t know what Moore sees in this bloke’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans blast ‘horrendous’ player performance v Mansfield
Sheffield Wednesday beat Mansfield Town 2-1 in the Papa John’s Trophy last night.
Sheffield Wednesday made it two wins from two in the Papa John’s Trophy with a win away at League Two strugglers Mansfield Town last night.
Lewis Wing opened the scoring in the second half before Stephen Quinn put the Stags back on level terms, setting the stage for Florian Kamberi to score a 93rd minute winner for the Owls.
It was a mixed performance from Darren Moore’s side who’ve come under a lot of scrutiny of late, and several players have also faced individual criticism – none more so last night than Marvin Johnson.
The 30-year-old signed on a free over the summer and has now featured 10 times in all competitions for Wednesday, though he failed to impress the watching fans last night.
See what these Sheffield Wednesday fans had to say about Johnson’s performance last night:
Can someone please tell me how thats Johnson is starting every game he's worse than Morgan fox #swfc
— Aaron Easton (@aaroneaston16) October 6, 2021
Brown should be over Johnson every day of the week #swfc
— Josh Heath (@joshheath1998) October 5, 2021
Can we leave Marvin Johnson here? #swfc
— Elliott Green (@elliott1301) October 5, 2021
Johnson can’t play LB so why move him to RB…. Great positioning for their goal!! 🙈🙈 seriously!! Don’t know what Moore Sees in this bloke #wawaw #swfc @swfc pic.twitter.com/gFdbzM6G8Q
— WAWAW76 (@ndunne76) October 5, 2021
Imagine my shock that its Johnson who's out of position and at fault for that! #swfc
— Wayne Jackson (@waynejackson84) October 5, 2021
Marvin Johnson and Florian Kamberi. Up there with Zigor Arnolde and Jacob Murphy in worst two to put Wednesday shirt on. #swfc
— Mayo (@nugmanalex96) October 5, 2021
Horrendous again. Would be happy if I never saw Johnson in a Wednesday shirt ever again #swfc
— Harriet Glaves (@harrietglaves1) October 5, 2021
Dunkley, Sow, Kambieri, Johnson and Berhaino. Very poor. #swfc
— Adam (@AdamM1867) October 5, 2021