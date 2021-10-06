Rotherham United have looked into a deal for Maxime Biamou following his departure from Coventry City.

The striker has been on Rotherham United’s radar but is now poised to join Dundee United, as per a report by The Courier.

Biamou, who is 30-years-old, was released by Coventry at the end of last season and has since been weighing up his next move as a free agent.

The Courier say he has rejected offers from clubs in England and abroad since his exit from the Sky Blues.

Rotherham snubbed

Rotherham are one of the English sides he is said to have snubbed.

The Millers moved to sign striker Will Grigg on loan from Sunderland instead.

Biamou is now set to move to Dundee United and has a agreed a deal with the Scottish side.

Coventry spell

Biamou joined Coventry in June 2017 from Sutton United and spent four years on the books there.

He played a key role in the Sky Blues’ rise from League Two to the Championship under Mark Robins.

The Frenchman scored 26 goals in 115 games in all competitions but Coventry decided not to hand him a contract extension this past summer.

New chapter beckons



Dundee United are bringing him in to bolster their options in attack and it will be interesting to see how he gets on there.

They are currently sat in 5th place in the league.