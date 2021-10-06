Fulham starlet Fabio Carvalho has emerged on the radar of Southampton.

The Saints are said to have been tracking the youngster for a ‘number of months’, according to a report by TEAMtalk.

Carvalho, who is 19-years-old, is currently due to be out of contract next summer and is yet to put pen-to-paper on a new deal at Craven Cottage.

Southampton are keen to lure him away from the Cottagers in the January transfer window.

Story so far

Carvalho caught Fulham’s eye playing for Balham in non-league before they signed him.

He had all previously spent time in the academy at Benfica.

The teenager penned his first professional contract in May last year and scored his first senior goal against Southampton in the Premier League.

Impressive so far this season



The England youth international has enjoyed himself so far this term under Marco Silva’s guidance.

He has been shown a lot of faith by the Portuguese boss and has scored three goals in five games in the league.

What next?

Carvalho has been linked with a wide variety of clubs over recent times and Southampton are the latest name to emerge in the running.

They have proven to be a great home for young players to develop and these links are not really a surprise.

It will be interesting to see if the Saints make a move this winter.

Fulham run the risk of losing him for free if they can’t strike a new contract with him so would have to consider offers in January.