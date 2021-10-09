Former Swansea City man Leon Britton will forever be seen as a club legend among the Jack Army faithful, and with good reason too.

The former midfielder helped the Swans maintain Football League status back in 2003 when the club was on the brink of relegation. After helping the Swans stay up, Britton was an influential figure as the team climbed up through the leagues.

Britton left the Swans to join Sheffield United in 2010 but it was only a brief spell as the midfielder could not display the same form that he showed previously.

He subsequently re-joined the Swans in January 2011, where he would oversee the clubs promotion to the Premier League. Britton spent the rest of his career with Swansea City until 2018 when he made the decision to retire from professional football.

But how much can you remember about his time with the Jack Army? Try our latest legends quiz and find out below!