When Markus Schopp was brought in during the summer to replace former boss Valerian Ismael, he was never expected to reach the heights of the 5th-placed finish last season.

But, after an abysmal start to the season and a current 22nd league table position, many fans have called online for Schopp to be sacked already, following a run of nine games without victory, as well as no wins throughout the whole of September.

Here’s three reasons why Barnsley need to make a decision on Schopp:

Frustrating style of play

Last season’s promotion push came through a style of play know as ‘vertical football’, according to ex-gaffer Valerian Ismael, which brought Barnsley so much joy and great results across the season. The style was focused on winning the ball high up the pitch by pressing teams high up the pitch in order to try capitalise on mistakes and aiming the ball long for the strikers to win and other players to run on to.

However, since Schopp has come in he has implemented a new passing style of play which means an increased reliance on defenders trying to find defence-splitting passes which has not brought much joy, especially against teams who press well.

Additionally, it has not been well received by fans within stadia who find it frustrating with sideways and backwards passes, the opposite to the style last year.

Players in different positions

The vital cog in Barnsley’s success last season were the attacking full backs, Callum Brittain and Callum Styles, who contributed with 10 assists and four goals between them last year. Whereas so far this season they have one assist and one goal between them.

The main reason for their misfiring this season is due to being played in the wrong positions. Barnsley fans are crying for Styles to return to his left-wing-back position where he flourished last season, rather than be played in central midfield. Brittain has also been played in centre-midfield, yet again proving to be ineffective.

In August, centre backs Jasper Moon and Aapo Halme came on into central midfield when Barnsley were 2-0 up against QPR, and the went on to draw the game 2-2 – another example where playing players out of position is ineffective. Clarke Odour (signed as a left back) playing upfront another example of this too.

Lack of goals

The current Championship top goalscorer is Mitrovic with ten goals this season – Barnsley’s highest is Woodrow with three. Whilst Barnsley fans never expect Woodrow to be amongst the top, three goals in 11 games for a top-quality proven Championship striker is questionable. Barnsley have only managed seven goals all season, scored by four different players.

In the last month, Barnsley have only scored two goals, a 30-yard free-kick vs Stoke and a penalty vs Nottingham Forest.

Last season goals came from all over the pitch, whereas this season there is an emphasis on strikers to score, but it is seemingly impossible especially when Schopp plays the best crossers of the ball (Styles and Brittian) in the middle. It is clear to see why Barnsley fans want the board to make the decision to sack Schopp – if he is still in his job after the international break fans may begin to turn.