Stoke City youngster Emre Tezgel is attracting some Premier League interest.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City are all believed to be keen on the striker, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Tezgel, who is 16-years-old, is being tipped for a bright future in the game.

The Daily Mail say Stoke face a battle to keep hold of the teenager.

Read: Stoke City sweating over left-back’s future with other clubs keen

Promising talent

Tezgel has been a regular for the Potters at various youth levels and has already trained with their Under-23s despite his tender age.

He has been their key man for the Under-18s over recent times and has scored 14 goals in 27 games at that level altogether.

That form has earned him a call-up to the England youth set-up and he is attracting plenty of attention right now.

Stoke will be eager to keep hold of him for the future but the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United are all being mentioned as potential suitors at the moment.

Read: 3 Stoke City transfer decisions Michael O’Neill has to face in the coming weeks

What next?

Tezgel will look to continue doing what he is doing for the Under-18s and will no doubt let his future take care of itself.

It is a credit to the work he and the Stoke academy are doing that the likes of City, Chelsea and United are being linked with him already.