Arsenal have agreed to defer some of Derby County’s payment for Krystian Bielik, as reported by The Telegraph.

Arsenal are still owed around £8 million for the defensive midfielder.

However, the Gunners will let Derby pay a £1.4 million payment next year to help with their administration issues.

The Telegraph say the Rams would have been unable to make the seven-figure payment this month.

Derby career to date

Bielik, who is 23-years-old, made the move to Pride Park from Arsenal in 2019 and he penned a five-year deal with the Championship side.

He has struggled with injury since making the switch and has made a total of 34 appearances in all competitions.

Other spells

The Poland international started his career with spells at Lech Poznan and Legia Warsaw before moving to England in 2015 to join Arsenal.

He then spent five years on the books at the Emirates Stadium but only ended up playing five times for the Premier League giants.

Arsenal decided to loan him out to the likes of Birmingham City, Walsall and Charlton Athletic during his time there to get some experience under his belt.

Thoughts on the Gunners’ gesture

Arsenal deferring part of Derby’s payment to next year is a great gesture and a credit to the Gunners.

They don’t have to do it but are showing some great solidarity to a fellow football club and it is something that the Rams’ faithful will massively appreciate.