Having signed as a 29-year-old a free in August 2013, Paddy McCourt went on to become a Barnsley fans’ favourite during his one season with the club. Although injuries throughout that time did prevent him from getting more game time.

Despite only scoring two goals for Barnsley, against Middlesbrough and Brighton respectively, it is the goal against the former that gave McCourt his fans favourite status. For his goal, he dazzled and skilled past six Boro defenders, before slotting home with a neat finish in the far corner.

As a result of this goal, Reds fans gave him the nickname of the ‘Derry Pele’, as he was born in Derry and his movement for that goal was similar to that of the Brazilian legend.

However, McCourt’s success was soon short-lived as he failed to maintain the standards set by the Barnsley faithful.

After one season at Barnsley, McCourt then had various spells at different clubs including Brighton, Luton, Glenhaven, before finishing his career at Finn Harps. McCourt finished his last ever professional season helping Finn Harps gain promotion to the Premier Division at the end of the 2018/19 season, meaning his career ended on a well-earned high.

Nowadays, McCourt is still involved in the beautiful game, but in a different role as he is currently Head of Youth Structures, back at the club McCourt made his name by contributing to their success in their UEFA Cup run (before losing to PSG), Derry City.