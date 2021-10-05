West Brom defender Matt Clarke has said he feels ready to make his return to action after the international break following an injury absence.

After featuring in three of the opening four games of the Championship season, defender Matt Clarke has been forced onto the sidelines through injury.

The West Brom defender came off in the first half of the Baggies’ 2-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers in August and only made his return to the matchday squad at the weekend, remaining an unused substitute as Valerien Ismael’s side lost 1-0 to Stoke City.

Now, Clarke has provided an update on his fitness.

As quoted by Birmingham Live, Clarke has said that he feels ready to make a return to action once the international break is over.

He went on to add that he is hoping to catch up in terms of fitness and sharpness over the course of the next week or so. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“I feel like I’m now ready but it’s the international break and there are no games to play.

“It does give me a chance to catch up even further in terms of fitness and sharpness, so we will see where we are when the matches return.”

With Clarke setting his sights on a return after the international break, it will be interesting to see if the 25-year-old comes back into the starting XI following an appearance on the bench vs Stoke.

Competition for a starting spot

Kyle Bartley, Semi Ajayi and Conor Townsend have operated as a back three in recent weeks, so it awaits to be seen if the side is shuffled around to bring Clarke back in from the start.

With Dara O’Shea sidelined through injury, other options include Kean Bryan and Cedric Kipre.

After the break, the Baggies face Birmingham City, so it will be interesting to see if there are any changes to West Brom’s back three for the tie.