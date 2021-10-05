Bristol City’s loaned out defender Taylor Moore has failed to rule out the possibility of a permanent move to Hearts.

During the summer transfer window, Bristol City opted to loan out defender Taylor Moore, with 24-year-old not in Nigel Pearson’s first-team plans at Ashton Gate.

He ended up linking up with Scottish outfit Hearts, arriving at Tynecastle on a season-long loan basis.

Moore has enjoyed a decent start to life with Robbie Neilson’s side, starting in the last three games and making five appearances overall. He has helped keep back-to-back clean sheets as the Jam Tarts enjoy a strong start to the season.

Now, he has been discussing his future beyond his loan spell with Hearts.

As quoted by the Edinburgh Evening News, Moore failed to rule out the possibility of a permanent move to Tynecastle.

However, he also insisted that his sole focus is on on-pitch matters, adding that he is still aware that he has a long-term deal with parent club Bristol City. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“I have a contract at Bristol City and there is still quite a long time on it as well.

“My main concern is just enjoying my football this season and helping Hearts.

“When Bristol City decide to send someone out on loan, it’s probably for the long-term development of the player as well. They made that decision based on my best interests and theirs. At 24 years old, I couldn’t afford to sit around and not play.

“If a manager isn’t feeling you or doesn’t really want you in his team, you want him to tell you. The problem I had was the contract. I couldn’t really afford to tear that contract up and walk away. A loan was the best option.