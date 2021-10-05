Luton Town defender Tom Lockyer has withdrawn from the Wales squad after an injury blow, it has emerged.

After injury ravaged the second half of Tom Lockyer’s 2020/21 campaign, the defender has been back in Nathan Jones’ starting XI in the early stages of this season.

His performances at the heart of the Luton Town defence earned him a call-up to Rob Page’s Wales squad ahead of the latest round of fixtures.

However, it has now been reported by Luton Today that Lockyer has picked up an injury.

As a result, he has been forced to drop out of the Wales squad. He withdraws alongside fellow Championship defender Rhys Norrington-Davies, while Cardiff City man Will Vaulks and Swansea City centre-back Ben Cabango make their way into the squad.

Details on the injury are yet to emerge, so Luton Town face a nervous wait to learn the extent of the blow.

Lockyer’s start to the season

Across all competitions, the Luton defender has played eight times this season, with seven of those coming in the Championship.

He has helped keep clean sheets in the wins over Barnsley and Coventry City, as well as in the recent 0-0 draw against Huddersfield Town, in which he played all 90 minutes.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed a decent start to the campaign, so it will be hoped that the new injury blow isn’t too serious, with the Hatters’ next game coming against Millwall on October 16th.