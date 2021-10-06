Huddersfield Town’s Sorba Thomas has started the season in electric form and after a first Wales call-up, teammate Harry Toffolo is keen to see him succeed.

Thomas arrived from Boreham Wood in January 2021 after four successful seasons for the National League side and made his debut just a month later for Town.

However, since the beginning of the new season, Thomas has come on leaps and bounds and has earned the Championship Player of the Month for August and a first call up for Wales most recent World Cup Qualifiers.

The 22-year-old has already provided six assists this season and has had Man of the Match performances against both Reading and Blackburn Rovers.

He also scored his first goal against Reading where he took possession of the ball at the half way line, dribbled into the penalty area and placed a low shot past the goalkeeper.

Teammate Toffolo has been particularly pleased with how Thomas has played this season – he spoke to the Yorkshire Post and had this to say about how Thomas is performing.

“He knows he is good, but wants to work hard and is extremely humble with it as well.

“The sky is the limit for Sorba, as long as he stays grounded.

“He’s come from a good, honest background with his family as well. Everything is set up perfectly for him and if there is anything me or the other lads can do for him, we are there for him.”

Wales face two away trips to Czech Republic and Estonia and Thomas and his side will be hoping to improve on their seven points they have got already.

Thomas will next be in action for Huddersfield on the 16th October as they face Hull City at home. Town sit just one place outside the play-off spot and will be hoping to continue the form they have been showing.