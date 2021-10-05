Portsmouth are set to welcome defender Connor Ogilvie back to action in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Bournemouth, it has emerged.

Since arriving on a free transfer in the summer, Connor Ogilvie’s action for Portsmouth has been limited due to injury.

The defender was included in the matchday squad for Pompey’s opening six League One games, making three appearances in the process. However, he has been absent from the action since, with a quad injury keeping him out.

Now, with a friendly against Bournemouth on the horizon, it has emerged that Ogilvie is set to make a return to action.

According to a report from The News, the 25-year-old is among the first-team players who will feature as Danny Cowley looks to give some of his fringe players some minutes against Scott Parker’s side.

Loaned in attacker Gassan Ahadme and midfielder Michael Jacobs are also set to feature, it is said.

The battle for a starting spot

Providing he gets through the Bournemouth tie scot-free, Ogilvie will then be looking to push on and challenge Lee Brown for the starting spot at left-back/ left wing-back.

Brown has successfully held down the starting spot for much of the season so far, netting three goals in 10 outings across all competitions.

However, Ogilvie’s versatility means he could come into the starting XI in other roles. The former Spurs youngster featured in defensive midfield earlier in the campaign and has been deployed as a centre-back previously.