Life under Kenny Jackett has started well for Leyton Orient, with 16 points collected from their opening 10 league games as well as a credible performance against QPR in the Carabao Cup.

However injuries have been excessive this season, with no fewer than five key players picking up knocks so far. This will be on the forefront of Jackett’s mind as we head towards January and he gears up for a promotion push with the O’s.

Here are three key transfer decisions facing Jackett in the coming weeks.

Midfield Depth?

On transfer deadline day Jackett secured the services of Callum Reilly on a one-year deal, but Reilly has only played 74 minutes of football this season (having only made one league appearance) and picked up an injury in an EFL Trophy match against Southampton U23. This leaves Orient with three fit senior midfielders (with youngsters Matt Young and Antony Papadopoulos in and around the squad) – we could see Jackett enter the loan market to add depth to an arguably thin midfield area.

Double DANger?

There has been a lot of discussion within the Orient fan base regarding the future of Dan Kemp, with some saying he should be allowed to go out and play some regular football while still being tied to a contract to with the club while others say he should bide his time until later in the season. Another conundrum is Dan Happe who has played significantly more minutes than Kemp but has made quite a few mistakes this year. While both Dan’s are young and full of potential, Jackett will want a stable squad that he trusts and if he cannot put his full faith behind the pair then keep you eyes on a potential move away from the club in January.

Deal for Theo?

Theo Archibald has made a fast start to life at E10, with six goal involvements in his opening 10 games. While he hasn’t single-handedly carried the team a lot of chances that have been created are down to him. His parent club Lincoln City haven’t exactly set the world alight, being sat in 16th in League One. However the form of Anthony Scully who would be in the same position as Archibald means he would struggle to get his place should he be recalled. If the board are fully behind promotion, don’t be surprised if Archibald signs permanently in January