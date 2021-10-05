Charlton Athletic youngster Karoy Anderson has put pen to paper on three-year professional contract, it has been confirmed.

While he is yet to make his first appearance on the senior stage at The Valley, midfielder Karoy Anderson has received high praise from academy coaches.

The 17-year-old has impressed in Charlton Athletic’s youth set-up and now, it has been confirmed that the club have secured his long-term future.

As revealed on the club’s official website, Anderson has put pen to paper on his first professional deal with the Addicks.

The contract was signed at the start of this month when the young midfielder turned 17 and will keep him on the books at The Valley until the summer of 2024.

Upon the confirmation of the deal, Steve Avory, Charlton Athletic’s academy manager, moved to heap praise on Anderson, expressing his delight as the League One side secured his long-term future.

Avory labelled Anderson as a “very good all-around midfield player”, picking out his energy, ability on the ball and the defensive side of the game for high praise.

Having penned his first professional deal, Anderson will now be looking to continue his development with a view to emerging in Nigel Adkins’ senior side in the future.

Recent academy graduates

A whole host of players from the Charlton Athletic academy have gone on to big things. Notable graduates include Joe Gomez, Ezri Konsa, Ademola Lookman, Joe Aribo, Jonjo Shelvey and more.

Some of the most recent talents to make their way into the first-team squad include Albie Morgan, Nathan Harness and Charlie Barker.