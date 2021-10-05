Plymouth Argyle’s 15-year-old striker Freddie Issaka has agreed to pen a professional contract with the Pilrgims when he turns 17, it has been revealed.

Ryan Lowe’s side have enjoyed a thoroughly successful start to the 2021/22 campaign, despite some struggles in their attacking department.

Form has not been a problem, with Ryan Hardie and Luke Jephcott forming a dangerous partnership at the top of the pitch. However, cover and depth was an issue, with Niall Ennis’ injury prompting Kieran Agard to come in as a free agent.

Not only that, but some of the Pilrgims’ young talents have been called upon, with Rhys Shirley making his way into Lowe’s senior squad.

Another talent who has come into the first-team fray on one occasion is Freddie Issaka, coming off the bench in Plymouth’s EFL Trophy loss to Newport County.

The 21-minute outing made him the youngest player in the club’s history, aged 15 years and 34 days.

Now, having made his debut at such a young age, it has emerged that the League One side have secured the future of Issaka.

As quoted by Plymouth Live, director of football Neil Dewsnip has revealed the talented striker has agreed to sign a professional deal once he turns 17.

An ideal role model

Issaka will be bidding to continue to his development in the Pilgrims’ youth set up with the hope of becoming a first-team regular one day.

Luke Jephcott is the perfect example of working through the ranks, impressing out on loan and eventually breaking into the senior side.

Still only 21, Jephcott has already played 83 times for Plymouth, netting 30 goals in the process. He has also become a Wales youth international. If Issaka can follow in Jephcott’s footsteps, the Pilgrims will have another promising attacking talent on their hands.