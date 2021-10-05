Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson has started the season in fantastic form since his return from a loan spell at Lincoln City, but manager Steve Cooper does not want the youngster to get carried away.

Despite a poor start to the season under Chris Hughton, Forest’s form of late has changed since the arrival of Cooper and they’ve seen themselves move from the foot of the table into 17th-place.

Cooper has seen his side win two and draw one in his first three games and Johnson has played a key role in helping change Forest’s fortunes.

Johnson claimed a goal and an assist in their 3-1 win away at Barnsley and has been one of the few standout performers this season for Forest.

Cooper recently spoke to NottinghamshireLive about the 20-year-old’s performances and is hoping to see this consistency throughout the season.

“He’s had a good start to the season, but that’s what it is – a start. There’s a long way to go,” he said.

“The challenge with him, and a lot of the young players, is to focus on what they are in control of and not look too far ahead.

“They just have to keep it going; understand why he has done well so far, and continue to use that process.”

Johnson enjoyed a fantastic loan spell at Lincoln last season where he chipped in with 13 goals and 14 assists. His performances in the last 18 months have warranted a call for the Welsh national side and he recently got his first start for them in September.

With the rise of the youngster’s form in such a short space of time, it could be difficult for Forest to keep hold of their main man. With just 18 months remaining on his contract, Premier league clubs could be coming for his signature after links to the likes of Brentford last summer.

Johnson and Forest are next in action on the 16th October has they host Blackpool. Cooper will be hoping to get their first home win of the season and continue their great form of late.