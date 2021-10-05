Swansea City will ‘almost certainly’ look to sell Matt Grimes in January – the midfielder was linked with Fulham in the summer transfer window.

A report from Swansea Independent claims that sources close to the club have confirmed that owner Julian Winter will look to cash in on Grimes, 26, this January.

The midfielder is now in the final year of his contract having been linked with a number of clubs in the last transfer window.

Premier League clubs Brighton and Watford were both linked with the Englishman, with Bournemouth having also been mentioned too.

Though it was Fulham who were being linked with most and they even tabled a bid in the region of £2.5million for Grimes, which was knocked back by the Swans.

Now though, Grimes could well secure his Swansea exit and Fulham’s interest could well be reignited knowing that the Swans are looking to cash in. What’s more is that, given his contract situation, it’d be unsurprising if the Welsh club are more inclined to sell at a lower price as to avoid losing him for free next summer.

Do Fulham still have a need for Grimes?

Marco Silva has good depth to his side, especially so in the central areas. Harrison Reed and Josh Onomah both started in front of the defence in last weekend’s 4-1 defeat at Coventry City but Siva also has the likes of Jean Michael Seri and Nathaniel Chalobah at his disposal.

Grimes though is a different kind if midfield player – he’s a ground-coverer, someone who will always be available for a pass and someone who has a keen passing range of his own. He keeps this Swansea side ticking over in the middle of the park and that kind of transition player from defence to attack could be exactly what Fulham need to build some consistency.

It could still be a good addition to Fulham’s side, though we could see a few more interested parties join the race if Swansea look to sell at a lower price than their previously reported £4million price tag.