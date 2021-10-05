Peterborough United are unlikely to be delving into the free agent market, co-owner and chairman Darragh MacAnthony has said.

In recent weeks, there have been calls for Peterborough United to bring in free agents to bolster their squad.

Injuries to Jack Marriott and Ricky-Jade Jones and a ban to Jonson Clarke-Harris means Sammie Szmodics is currently featuring as a makeshift striker.

Not only that, but Christy Pym’s omission from Darren Ferguson’s plans after a post-Reading bust-up means Dai Cornell is the only senior ‘keeper, with youngster Will Blackmore deputising as his number two.

However, despite the recent shortages and calls for free transfer incomings, Darragh MacAnthony has suggested that Peterborough United will not be recruiting anyone before January.

As quoted by the Peterborough Telegraph, the Posh co-owner and chairman has said by the time free transfer signings are fully fit, their striker options will have replenished.

Here’s what he had to say:

“We can delve into the free signing market.

“But, the problem there is you’ve got players that have been injured or had issues and that’s why they haven’t got clubs, and it would probably take a player eight weeks to get them in and get them fit.

“Eight weeks from now and you’re into nearly December and by then we’ll have Ricky-Jade Jones back and we’ll have Joel Randall back.

“The only one missing would be Marriott and, at that stage, you’re thinking, what was the point?”

Previous free agent signings

Peterborough United have looked to use free transfer signings plenty over the years, but bringing players in from free agency outside of the transfer window isn’t something they often look to do.

In fact, the last senior player to join outside of the transfer window was in October 2018, when former Newcastle United and Norwich City defender Sebastien Bassong joined. He featured only once in a brief spell with the club, signing during Steve Evans’ tenure.

With MacAnthony making Posh’s stance clear, it seems free agents won’t be joining in the coming months.