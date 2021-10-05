Following his side’s 4-1 thrashing at home to Fulham, Coventry City left-back Ian Maatsen was thrilled after his first goal for the club.

Maatsen who is currently enjoying a successful loan spell from Chelsea scored the third goal of the game and helped Coventry secure their sixth consecutive home win.

The teenager picked the ball up on the left hand-side and hit a rocket into the far corner, giving keeper Paulo Gazzaniga no chance.

After scoring his first goal for the Sky Blues, this is what he had to say about it to the Coventry Observer:

“The goal was an amazing feeling, my first goal in the Championship for Coventry.

“I got the ball in the box and I thought just touch and shoot on target and it went in, it was an amazing feeling.”

The defender enjoyed a successful loan spell at Charlton Athletic last season where he played 34 times where he was part of the side that missed out on the play-offs on goal difference.

After a fantastic start to the league, Coventry currently find themselves 3rd-place in the league and only three points off leaders Bournemouth.

Maatsen has featured in every game this season and has helped his side earn four clean sheets in that time. With Coventry predicted to finish nearer the foot of the table, Maatsen had this to say about his side’s fantastic start.

“We didn’t expect to be in this position, we’ve worked hard on the training ground.

“The gaffer told us to stay calm and do what we do. I know what the gaffer wants from us, we’re a good team that like to play football, hopefully we can keep this going.”

With arguably the International break coming at the wrong time for Coventry they will have to wait till the 16th October for their next game. An away trip to 8th-place Blackburn Rovers awaits Mark Robins’ side.