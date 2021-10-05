Derby County administrator Carl Jackson has stated that players may need to be sold in January as they continue to search for a new owner.

After Derby County entered administration last month, Wayne Rooney’s side were handed a 12-point deduction, sending them to the bottom of the Championship after a somewhat surprisingly encouraging start to the season on the pitch.

Without the deduction, the Rams would currently be sat in 13th place, five points away from the drop but only four away from the top six.

However, the next few months will bring more challenging times yet after a torrid period, with January possibly seeing players depart.

As quoted by the Mirror, administrator Carl Jackson revealed players may have to be sold in the January transfer window.

He made the admission while talking with a Supporters Charter Group during a meeting on Monday, stating “there may be a need to sell players”.

As to who those players may be and how many may need to be offloaded, it remains to be seen.

A positive to take

Despite the worrying stance regarding potential player departures, it was also said that Derby County will not lose their Category 1 academy status as a result of the ongoing administrative process.

The hunt for a new owner

Now, it will be hoped that a suitable owner can be identified to come in and take over, with the club in desperate need of being dragged away from obscurity.

Rooney is doing his best to do so on the pitch, with the Rams boasting the best defensive record in the Championship. However, they currently sit seven points away from safety after 11 games, with the joint-worst goalscoring record.