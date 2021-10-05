David James played for Portsmouth between 2006 and 2010, making 158 appearances for the club in all competitions.

The former Liverpool and England stalwart enjoyed a fine career in English football.

He featured over 200 times for the Reds before going on to represent the like of Aston Villa, West Ham, Manchester City, Pompey, Bristol City, Bournemouth, IBV and Kerala Blasters in a career which ended with 958 professional appearances across 24 years.

All four of James’ seasons at Fratton Park were spent in the Premier League and he was part of the team that famously won the FA Cup in 2008.

Now aged 51 and still seen on our screens as a regular pundit with BT Sport, James can look back on a widely successful and prolonged career.

But how much can you remember about his time with Portsmouth? Try your hand at our latest legends quiz and share it with your friends!