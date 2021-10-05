Bournemouth midfielder Ben Pearson has said teammate Lewis Cook is looking “real sharp” as he closes in on his return to action.

Way back in March, Lewis Cook suffered a cruel injury blow, rupturing his ACL against Preston North End.

It marked the second time he has suffered the injury in his relatively short senior career to date, given that the midfield talent is still only 24 years old.

However, the York-born ace is now closing in on his return to action, with Wednesday’s clash against Arsenal with the U21s side earmarked as his return date.

Now, ahead of his return, fellow Bournemouth midfielder Ben Pearson has given an insight into Cook’s recent return to training.

As quoted by the Bournemouth Echo, Pearson revealed that the former Leeds United ace is looking “real sharp” having been back in training for the past few weeks.

He added that he is looking forward to the increased competition for a starting spot that will come as a result of Cook’s return, saying:

“Lew’s back. Lew’s been training for probably the past two or three weeks, fully.

“He looks real sharp as well.

“I think he’s involved in the reserve game on Wednesday, so that will be good for him, just to get that mental block of not playing a game for a long time and just getting out there again.

“So he’ll add more competition and more quality. As a team, the more quality you’ve got, the better.”

It will be hoped that Cook can get through his return to competitive action smoothly as Scott Parker looks forward to welcoming him back to senior action after seven months out.

The battle for a starting spot

As mentioned by Pearson, competition for a spot in Parker’s matchday XI will be rife once Cook is available for selection once more.

Pearson and Philip Billing have been the most common central midfield partnership in the early stages of the campaign, with Jefferson Lerma has sat slightly deeper in defensive midfield.

Ryan Christie, Emiliano Marcondes and Gavin Kilkenny are all capable of operating in central or attacking midfield too, as is Cook. With competition set to hot up, it will be interesting to see who emerges as the go-to midfield partnership as Bournemouth’s hunt for promotion rumbles on.