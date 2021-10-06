Robert Glatzel left Cardiff City to join Bundesliga 2 side Hamburger SV in the summer transfer window, in a deal worth a reported £500,000.

He joined Cardiff from German side FC Heidenheim where he came off a fantastic season netting 17 goals in 29 games. He also scored a hat-trick against Bayern Munich in the German Cup.

Cardiff splashed the cash back in the summer of 2019 where they paid around £5.4million for Glatzel’s signature. The striker went onto play 51 league times for the club but only managed to get 10 goals.

His time at Cardiff was disappointing, the target man struggled to consistently perform week in week out, though the signing of Kieffer Moore was the real downfall in his Cardiff career and he struggled to get back in the team since.

In January 2021, he joined Bundesliga side FSV Mainz 05 on loan for the remainder of the season. Once again Glatzel could not find his goal scoring touch and only managed to score two goals in 13 games.

Mainz would finish 12th in the league and Glatzel would return to the Welsh side for pre-season.

However, his time at Cardiff was up and his move to Hamburger SV was complete after forward James Collins joined the club from Luton Town which meant Glatzel was no longer needed.

The German striker has since found his form again and has already scored six goals this season. He scored on his debut against FC Schalke 04 and most recently netted a brace against FC Nurenburg.

His side currently find themselves 7th-place in the Bundeslidga 2 with just one defeat to their name.

With Glatzel performing again and scoring goals, it could yet prove to be a mistake for Cardiff City to let him go.