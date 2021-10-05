Blackburn Rovers and midfielder Joe Rothwell are in a contract stand-off, according to reports.

Last month, Rovers’ CEO Steve Waggott revealed an ongoing “Mexican stand-off” with some players who are in the final year of their contract at Ewood Park.

Among the Blackburn Rovers players who see their deal run out in the summer of 22 is midfielder Joe Rothwell, who has recently been linked with a pre-contract move to Scottish Premiership side Rangers.

Now, a report from the Lancashire Telegraph has stated that Rothwell is among those at an impasse in negotiations over a new contract.

It means that if the 26-year-old doesn’t pen a new deal before January, clubs from outside England could look to strike a pre-contract agreement with the midfielder.

Another possibility for Rovers is cashing in on him in January while they can, rather than losing him for nothing in the summer.

With their efforts so far failing, it will be interesting to see if Tony Mowbray and co can persuade Rothwell to pen a new deal with Blackburn Rovers.

Rothwell’s time in Lancashire

Rothwell has spent the last three or so years with Blackburn Rovers, joining from Oxford United in summer 2018.

He has successfully cemented his place in Mowbray’s starting XI, playing a hefty 130 times for Rovers. Along the way, he has chipped in with eight goals and 11 assists, featuring out on the left, as an attacking midfielder or as a deep-lying playmaker.

After a decent start to the season, it will be hoped that Blackburn can tie him down to another deal. However, with the chance to give himself a new challenge a possibility, it will be interesting to see how contract discussions pan out over the coming weeks and months.