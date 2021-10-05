QPR have had a problematic left-back position since Mark Warburton took charge in 2019 – should they finally fill that position with a January move for summer target George Cox?

QPR were linked with Fortuna Sittard left-back Cox over the summer. The R’s eventually tabled a £500,000 bid for the Englishman which was knocked back, before QPR dropped their interest and signed Sam McCallum on loan from Norwich City.

McCallum has since proved a useful player for Warburton having scored twice in his four Championship outings this season. But McCallum’s fitness has been something of a concern so far having seen his start to life in west London hampered by illness, before picking up a hamstring injury last month which has ruled him out of the last three outings.

Lee Wallace is the other designated left-back but he’s been sidelined since August with a hamstring issue.

The left-back position then remains a problematic one for Warburton who’s had to deploy centre-back Yoann Barbet in that position of late.

Cox meanwhile has started his third season with Dutch side Sittard in a positive vein yet again – he’s featured six times in the Eredivisie so far this season but there’s been no reports linking him with a move to QPR since the R’s failed in their bid to sign him over the summer.

Given the ongoing issues at left-back, QPR and Warburton should certainly consider returning for Cox in the January transfer window if they’re to go on and claim a top-six spot in the Championship this season.

They’ve been inconsistent of late but as they did last January, a host of signings could plug in the gaps and see them prevail in the second half of the campaign, and Cox would certainly be a shrewd January addition.