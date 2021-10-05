Grimsby Town would like to keep Bristol City loanee Ryler Towler beyond January.

The non-league side are open to extending his stay, as per a report by Grimsby Live.

Towler, who is 19-years-old, is currently on loan with the Mariners until January.

He was given the green light to leave Bristol City in early September to get some more first-team experience under his belt.

Impressed so far

The defender has made six appearances for Grimsby so far in the National League.

He has done enough already for Paul Hurst to be keen on keeping hold of him beyond this winter.

Career to date

Towler has been on the books at Bristol City for his whole career to date.

He has risen up through the academy of the Championship side and was a key player for them at various youth levels.

The Robins loaned him out to Taunton Town during the 2019/20 season and he played five times in the Southern Football League.

Towler was handed his senior debut by Bristol City in an FA Cup clash against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in February this year.

He has since made three further appearances for Nigel Pearson’s side.

Grimsby situation

Grimsby came calling last month and have the youngster until the January transfer window.

The door is open for Towler to spend longer at Blundell Park and Bristol City have a decision to make as to whether to bring him back or let him stay with the Mariners.