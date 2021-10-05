Leyton Orient will be without Tom James this weekend.

The defender picked up his fifth yellow card of the season last time out against Port Vale, as confirmed by Kenny Jackett to the O’s YouTube channel.

James, who is 25-year-old, will sit out of the trip to Barrow away on Saturday.

The Welshman scored for Orient against Port Vale on Saturday but his side lost 3-2 in the end.

Will be missed

James has been a regular so far this season and has been a key reason behind Leyton Orient’s strong start.

The ex-Wales youth international made the move to the London club over the summer and penned a one-year contract.

Other spells

James started out at Cardiff City before spells at Yeovil Town and Hibernian.

He spent last season in the Football League on loan at Wigan Athletic and Salford City respectively before Jackett came calling.

Play tonight?

The O’s are in EFL Trophy action tonight against Crawley Town and it will be interesting to see if they play James in this one.

He can’t play against Barrow so could they give him some minutes this evening to keep his fresh?

Bounce back

Leyton Orient will be keen to bounce back from their loss to Port Vale with a couple of positive results this week.

Barrow will be a tough game on Saturday and they have been decent this season under Mark Cooper.