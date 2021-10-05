Grimsby Town are keen on extending Alex Hunt’s loan from Sheffield Wednesday beyond January.

Grimsby Town would like to keep him for longer, as per a report by Grimsby Live.

Hunt, who is 21-years-old, is currently on loan with the Mariners until the January transfer window.

The midfielder has impressed for Paul Hurst’s side so far in the National League.

Getting experience

Sheffield Wednesday gave him the green light to move to Blundell Park in August to get some first-team experience under his belt.

He has since made eight appearances in the league and has chipped in with a single goal.

Career to date

Hunt joined the Owls at the age of seven and rose up through the academy of the Yorkshire outfit.

He was a key player for them at various youth levels before he was handed his first professional contract in 2018.

Wednesday gave him his senior debut in an EFL Cup game against Sunderland shortly after and he has since gone on to make a further 14 appearances.

What next?

Hunt is doing well at Grimsby and the door is open there for him to spend the whole season with them.

Sheffield Wednesday have a decision to make in January as to whether they want him back or will let him stay with the Mariners.