Charlton Athletic are in EFL Trophy action against Southampton Under-21s tonight.

Charlton Athletic are expected to make some changes to their side for this one.

One player who should be given the chance to start is Diallang Jaiyesimi, who has been left out of recent league games.

The attacker hasn’t played for the Addicks since their home defeat to Cheltenham Town on 11th September.

Point to prove

Nigel Adkins has opted not to include him in his squad for the past five games in League One.

Jaiyesimi, who is 23-years-old, played for Charlton Under-23s in a friendly against Brentford B last week and will fancy his chances of getting a game tonight against Southampton.

He has a point to prove to show he should be playing in the league.

Has potential

The forward had a couple of decent games for Charlton earlier on in the campaign and was a shining light for them during some poor team performances.

There is no doubt a player in there and the Addicks will be keen to get the best out of him.

Jaiyesimi’s absence over recent weeks has been a bit of surprise but the Saints clash later on is a chance for him and other out-of-favour players to get some minutes.

Break from the league

It has been a tough start to the season for Charlton and the international break now is a chance to regroup and reflect on their opening 11 games.