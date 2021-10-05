Former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder would be interested in the Newcastle United job should it become available, reports claim.

Wilder, 54, has been out of work since leaving Sheffield United in March of this year.

The former Blades defender had guided the club from League One to the Premier League but it all fell apart last time round, and he’d eventually leave amid a messy breakup between him and the club.

Wilder has since been linked with a host of jobs. Over the summer he was reportedly close to landing the West Brom job before coming onto Fulham’s radar, with links to Nottingham Forest having crept up before Steve Cooper’s appointment more recently.

Now though, a report from Chronicle Live has revealed that Wilder ‘would love a crack’ at the Newcastle United job should it become available, with current Toon boss Steve Bruce coming under serious scrutiny.

In five years at Bramall Lane, Wilder oversaw 227 games and two promotion. He eventually left the club with a win percentage of 46.7% and since, the Blades have endured something of a sticky patch under new manager Slavisa Jokanovic who finds his side in 14th-place going into this international break.

The Newcastle United job would of course be an attractive one for most managers but Wilder would face some stiff competition, with the same report from Chronicle Live going on to reveal that former Derby County and Chelsea boss Frank Lampard and former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe are also candidates to replace Bruce.

Wilder and Newcastle United would certainly be an interesting match up, and Blades fans would no doubt love to see Wilder back in the game.