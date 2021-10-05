Arnaut Danjuma left Bournemouth for Villarreal in the summer transfer window, in a deal worth a reported £21.3million.

Danjuma, 24, shone for Bournemouth in the Championship last season. He’d arrived the season before when the Cherries were still a Premier League outfit, though the Dutchman failed to score in 14 top flight appearances as his side were relegated.

But in 35 Championship outings last time round he found the back of the net 17 times, proving an influential player as he helped his side claim a top-six spot come the end of the season.

After missing out on promotion, Danjuma looked destined to leave the south coast and eventually it was La Liga outfit Villarreal who landed the attacker, sealing the signing for something in the region of £21.3million.

So how’s he fared at Villarreal since?

Danjuma has made an instant impact at his new club.

He’s scored five goals in all competitions for the Spanish outfit including four in La Liga and one in the Champions League where he featured against Manchester United late last month.

Last time out, Danjuma scored both goals in a 2-0 win over Real Betis which left Villarreal in 11th-lace of the La Liga table after a somewhat shaky start – Danjuma became the first Dutchman to score a brace in the Spanish top flight since Royston Drenthe in 2011.

Bournemouth fans won’t be surprised to see Danjuma doing so well at his new club – he showed real class last year and it seems like that year in the Championship has really shaped him as a player.

Up next for his side is a home clash v Osasuna in La Liga later this month.