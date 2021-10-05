Derby County are ‘unlikely’ to pay the full £28million owed to HMRC if they find new buyers, reports Daily Mail.

A report from Daily Mail has revealed that Derby County owe in excess of £28million to the taxman.

It’s a significant portion of their previously reported £60million debt but Daily Mail has revealed that Derby County likely won’t pay the full amount, depending on ‘the deal the administrators and buyers can strike’ – they estimate this amount to be £10million ‘or more’.

If Derby County are to survive as a football club then the taxman will ‘have to take a haircut’ as Daily Mail puts it, and take a loss on some of the money owed to them by the Rams.

HMRC v Derby County v EFL

So if Derby County come out of the other side of this current predicament then somewhere along the line, HMRC will have shown them some leniency.

If Derby County come out of the other side… Like the English Football League have seemingly attempted to do, HMRC may well choose to make an example of Derby County for their crimes and failings which would leave the club even closer to the brink of liquidation.

Relying on the taxman to help enable their future won’t do Derby County any favours. Resolving their tax debt seems as pressing an issue as finding a new buyer but still, there remains the odd glimmer of hope for the Rams as the administrators continue to go about their day-to-day.

The international break looks bound to bring some news, the question is whether it’s good or bad.