Wigan Athletic are back in action tonight in the EFL Trophy.

Wigan Athletic make the short trip to Cheshire to lock horns with Crewe Alexandra.

The Latics go into the game in good spirits having gone top of League One with their win against Gillingham last time out.

Tonight is an opportunity for Leam Richardson to rest some players.

Team news

Thelo Aasgaard is out with a knee injury that he picked up playing for the Under-23s a couple of weeks ago.

Goalkeeper Jamie Jones has been out with a hand injury over recent weeks that he picked up in the last game in this competition against Wolves Under-21s.

Opposition

Crewe will go through to the next round of the cup with a win this evening.

David Artell’s side are currently 22nd in League One and are two points from safety at the moment.

They drew 2-2 with Cambridge United at home last time out.

Wigan line-up

Sam Tickle, Kieran Lloyd, Jason Kerr, Curtis Tilt, Tom Pearce, Tom Bayliss, Scott Smith, Harry McHugh, Gavin Massey, Gwion Edwards, Stephen Humphrys

Prediction

Wigan could look to give some fringe players and youngsters the chance to get some game time. They will be eager to impress Richardson and prove they should be playing more in the league.

2-1 to the Latics, Edwards and Humphrys to score.

