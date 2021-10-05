Former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder had a phone conversation with Hull City boss Grant McCann after his side’s loss v Stoke City last month.

Former Blades boss Wilder was spotted at the bet365 Stadium late last month, watching on as Stoke City beat Hull City 2-0 to hand the Tigers a third-straight defeat in the Championship.

It fuelled speculation that Wilder was closing in on a return to management with McCann having come under scrutiny of late.

But Wilder gave McCann some warming words of advise following that defeat at Stoke and since, Hull have drawn at home to Blackpool and beaten Middlesbrough to lift themselves out of the relegation zone going into this month’s international break.

Speaking to BBC Humberside (via Hull Live) McCann said of Wilder:

“It was interesting on the way back from Stoke, I had a phone call from Chris Wilder.

“He said ‘I was really impressed with your team, I’ve watched some teams in this division and you were one of the better ones I’ve seen.

“The attitude, the application, the demeanour of your players’ – I mean, that, from a manager who has won this division, taken teams up into the Premier League meant everything to me.”

Wilder won promotion from both League One and the Championship during his time in charge of Sheffield United. He lasted nearly five full years at the helm before it fell apart last time round, with the Blades eventually being relegated back into the Championship.

The club parted ways with Wilder and brought in Slavisa Jokanovic who’s since endured a mixed start to life at Bramall Lane, sitting in 14th-place of the table after the opening 11 games.

But Wilder remains one of the most decorated managers on the market and having been linked with several clubs over the summer just gone, including both Fulham and West Brom, it’s surely just a matter of time before we see him back in the game.