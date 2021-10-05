Charlton Athletic are back in action tonight in the EFL Trophy.

Charlton Athletic lock horns with Southampton Under-21s at the Valley.

The Addicks go into the game in good spirits after their much needed 2-1 win away at Fleetwood Town in the league last time out.

This evening is an opportunity for Nigel Adkins to rest a few players.

A win would see Charlton progress into the next round of the competition.

Team news

As per the club’s official club website, Ronnie Schwartz, Ryan Inniss and Jake Forster-Caskey remain out with long-term injuries.

The Addicks’ Under-23s played yesterday and the likes of Charlie Barker, Deji Elewere and Ben Dempsey didn’t feature which suggests they may well play against Southampton.

Adkins may also seek to give minutes to players such as Diallang Jaiyesimi, George Dobson and Papa Souare.

Opposition

Southampton Under-21s lost 1-0 away at Leyton Orient in their last match in this cup.

They have former Rochdale and Swindon Town defender Olly Lancashire in their ranks and the veteran was signed to help progress the club’s youngsters.

Charlton line-up



Stephen Henderson, Charlie Barker, Deji Elewere, Jason Pearce, Papa Souare, Diallang Jaiyesimi, George Dobson, Albie Morgan, Ben Dempsey, Charlie Kirk, Josh Davison.

Prediction



These games are tough to predict but Charlton should look to pick up a win to help start to string together a run of form.

2-1 to the Addicks, Jaiyesimi and Dobson to score.