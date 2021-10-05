Blackburn Rovers defender Dan Pike is poised to extend his stay at AFC Fylde.

Blackburn Rovers are set to agree a deal to allow him to remain with the non-league side until January, as per a report by the Lancashire Telegraph.

Pike, who is 19-years-old, has played a couple of times for the National League North outfit since moving there on a one-month loan.

He has done enough for Jim Bentley’s side to want to keep him this winter.

Risen up through the academy

Blackburn gave him the green light to head out on loan to get some first-team experience under his belt.

Pike is a product of their academy having risen up through the ranks at Ewood Park.

He has been a key player for their youth teams over recent years and is someone to break into their senior team down the line.

Under-23s last season

Pike burst into the Under-18s a few years ago and went on to play 55 games at that level in all competitions.

He then progressed into the Under-23s and has made a total of 27 appearances for them to date, chipping in with a few assists from defence.

Staying at Fylde

Fylde are currently top of their league and are eyeing a return to the National League.

They are joint-top with Brackley Town but have a game in hand.

The Coasters are now going to keep Pike for longer which is a boost for them.