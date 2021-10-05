Sheffield Wednesday plan to hold talks with trialist Kwame Boateng over extending his stay.

Sheffield Wednesday plan to take a further look at the defender, as per a report by Yorkshire Live.

Boateng, who is 22-years-old, has been playing for the Owls’ Under-23s side.

The right-back is a free agent having last played for Welsh side The New Saints last season.

‘Another look’…

Sheffield Wednesday Under-23s boss, Lee Bullen, has said: “I will speak to Kwame today. I would like to get him in one more game against Peterborough. I think he has done well enough to have another look and we will then make a final decision on him.”

Other trialists

Wednesday will not be handing a deal to Gavin O’Reilly, who played yesterday against Barnsley.

There are no further updates on the situations of Sam Woods and Jayden Onen at this moment in time.

Boateng’s career to date

The Londoner started his career up north with Bradford City and spent four years on the books at Valley Parade.

He went on to make two appearances for the Bantams’ first-team but was released in 2018.

Boateng has since had spells with the likes of Guiseley, Harrogate Town, Farsley Celtic, Osset Town, Albion Sports, Goole and TNS over recent years.



Will Sheffield Wednesday sign him?

Bullen wants to carry on watching him and Boateng is due for talks with the Owls over extending his trial spell.