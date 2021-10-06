Rotherham United have had a great start to their new League One campaign, but there’s no doubt Paul Warne and his backroom staff will have some dilemmas to face as the January transfer window beckons.

Unbeaten in five games, Rotherham United sit in 4th-place of the League One table, only two points behind league leaders Wigan Athletic. After a successful summer transfer window that saw The Millers bring in much needed quality while offloading the right players, Paul Warne will be delighted with the squad he has.

However, January is less than two months away now, and with many players starting their season off well individually, a lot of movement up and down the Football League is expected as clubs look to strengthen their squad for the final half of the season.

Here we look at three Rotherham United transfer decisions facing Warne in the coming weeks.

Smith offers

Seven-goal striker Michael Smith was one of the most wanted EFL players in the summer window, with teams such as Middlesbrough, Bristol City and Millwall showing heavy interest in The Millers front-man.

January could re-attract the said clubs and more as Smith’s contract is set to expire next summer, leaving Warne and chairman Tony Stewart in a difficult situation.

Rotherham United will do everything they can to keep Smith, just like they did in the summer. However, a big offer could change their mind drastically to avoid losing their star man for free at the end of the season.

It looks unlikely that Smith will discuss a fresh deal with the club should Rotherham United not be promoted.

Wing-back addition?

The Millers will feel that they don’t need many winter signings should they keep all their players, but right wing-back is definitely a position that needs to be looked at.

Rotherham United play a three-at-the-back formation with explosive wing-backs, with the right side covered by Chiedozie Ogbene and sometimes Kieran Sadlier, who are both natural out and out wingers. Defender Wes Harding can also cover on that side, but has often been played a wide centre-back.

A new face in this department would be helpful for The Millers, with a more defensive minded full-back being the ideal addition in case of a change of game plan during or before games.

Offloading players?

A couple names could see themselves move clubs in the January transfer window. After a combined 24 league goals in the last two years, striker Freddie Ladapo has had a rough start to the season, and with the deadline day signing of Will Grigg impressing so far, he is struggling to make an impact due to lack of games started. Due to this we could see the 28-year-old move away from the New York Stadium to try and prove himself elsewhere.

Should this not happen, young striker Joshua Kayode could seal a loan move away to seek more game time as a senior footballer.